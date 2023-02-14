“Set a Christian tone for celebrating Val’s day” – Pastor Goli 

By Ruth Dery

Tema, Feb. 14, GNA – Pastor Noel Kofi Goli, Head Pastor for Sunworld Kingdom, has advised Christians, both married and single to set a Christian tone for their celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tema, Pastors Goli emphasized that understanding one’s love as a Christian is key to a blissful relationship of any kind.

He urged partners to appreciate the uniqueness of each other which forms the foundation for the expression of love language.

He said as a Christian one must strive to create a godly atmosphere during the celebration and spread love not only to partners but to friends and family.

Pastor Jil Tsetse of Survivals International Church at Mateheko near Ashaiman, also said love entails showing a positive action, and Christian couples on Valentine’s Day should express love in all forms to their partners as the day can also be an opportunity to rekindle the love between couples.

“The unmarried should avoid excessive physical and emotional touch as it has the tendency to blind judgement of what is right and wrong,” he said.

Mr Joshua Abanga, a member of the St. Augustine’s Catholic Church at Suncity Adjei Kojo also in Ashaiman said Valentine’s Day has been misinterpreted and misunderstood by some people to mean acts of sexual love and engagement in negative activities that bring the celebration into disesteem.

He encouraged Christians especially the Catholic faithful to show greater love, compassion, and charitable works to make Valentine’s Day celebration a remarkable one in the hearts of many.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

