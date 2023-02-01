Science Technology Innovation :Monitoring officials schooled on Ghana’s indicator framework  

Accra, Feb. 1, GNA – Monitoring and evaluation (M&E) officials from private and government agencies are being equipped with skills on how to gather data using Ghana’s Indicator Framework on Science Technology and Innovation (STI).

The Indicator Framework is a set of standards to streamline and verify data obtained in-country in conformity with global benchmarks.

Dr George O. Essegbey, the Acting Director of Technology Development and Transfer Center, indicated that the country’s ability to capture data on STI domain would help policy decision, identify gaps in areas that needed research, investment and support to spur development.

Dr Essegbey who was speaking at the opening of the training in Accra, said such data could be used to develop solutions for emerging challenges, including impacts of climate crisis.

The training was under the Strengthening STI Systems for Sustainable Development in Africa Project funded by the Swedish International Development Agency and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

He said the processed data would be uploaded onto the UNESCO-Global Observatory of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Instruments (GO-SPIN) platform, which offered innovative databases and analytical tools for use by decision-makers.

Dr Essegbey stressed on the importance of capturing accurate data to ensure credible information on STI sector and attract more funding to undertake development projects.

“For example, through the data, we will be able to know the number of researchers working on improved crop varieties, if farmers are using these varieties and not still relying on saved seeds,” he said.

The Acting Director stated that by doing so, STI would drive the sustainable development the country was yearning for.

Dr Wilhelmina Quay, the Director of the Science and Technology Policy Research Institute (STEPRI) of the Council of Science and Industrial Research, said the UNESCO-SIDA funded project in 2022 developed Ghana’s M&E Indicator Framework to guide data collection for GO-SPIN.

“Per the requirement, the next step is the training of stakeholders on how to measure and report using the framework indicators,” she said.

Dr Gordon Akon-Yamga, a Research Scientist , Head, Commercialization and Information Division (CID), explained the essence of the GO-SPIN, saying it was a methodological tool for mapping STI landscapes.

He said the platform served as a tool for analysing STI policies and their implementation as well as providing key information on STI governing bodies, legal frameworks, policy instruments and indicators, and also providing an online access to a complete set of information on STI policies.

GNA

