Schools in Tema yet to receive JHS Two textbooks — GNAT 

Tema, Feb. 02, GNA – Schools in Tema and its environs are yet to receive textbooks for the new curriculum for Junior High School (JHS) Two, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Tema Regional Branch, has said.

All basic schools in the Tema Metropolis, Tema West, Ashaiman, and the Kpone-Katamanso municipalities are yet to receive the JHS Two textbooks three weeks into the reopening of schools for the 2022 academic year.

Mr Abednego Tettey Nuertey, the Chairman of GNAT, Tema, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the form two students were the first group to start the new curriculum.

He, therefore, urged the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to ensure that the books reached the schools to make teaching and learning effective.

“For now, teachers are using their own resources by searching on the internet for relevant information or the use of alternative books to guide their teaching, based on the syllabus,” he said.

He observed that the private schools mostly resorted to giving the pupils research topics to search on the internet based on the syllabus.

However, in the quest to research on the internet, the children would be exposed to unwanted materials, which often pop-up during searches, Mr Nuertey said.

