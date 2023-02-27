School Reopening: First Year SHS students report

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – First year Senior High School (SHS) students across the country Monday reported at school to begin the 2023 academic work in line with the school calendar.

The students reported to their various schools on February 20, 2023, for registration and orientation ahead of the reopening, today.

The Ghana News Agency, during a visit to a number of SHSs within the Accra Metropolis, observed that students were reporting to schools, some, in the company of their parents and guardians.

Mr Paul Amoasi Baidoo, the Headmaster, St.Thomas Acquinas SHS, said the School had put in place adequate measures to receive the students.

He told the GNA that most of the students had reported and that they were going through registration processes.

“We were supposed to start first day orientation today, but some of the students are in to pick prospectus and hope to start tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Baidoo said the School was expecting 900 fresh students and hoped to begin academic lessons on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The Headmaster said the School had enough space to receive the students and urged the government to facilitate the process of receiving furniture for the School.

He advised the students to be focused and take their studies seriously to justify the investment made in them by their parents and the Government.

At the Labone SHS, the authorities could not speak beacuse they were busy attending to the parents.

The GNA observed that some of the students had reported while others were seen going through the registration processes.

When the GNA got to the Accra High SHS, authorities there, too, could not speak because they were in a meeting.

A total of 538,399 candidates qualified for this year’s Computerised School Selection Placement (CSSPS) into Senior High and Technical and Vocational Schools out of the 547, 329 registered candidates for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

Out of the 538,399 students, a total of 372,780 students, representing 69.24 per cent of the qualified students, were automatically placed in one of their school choices, while 165, 619 candidates, representing 30. 76 per cent who could not be matched with any of their choices, were asked to do self-placement to select from available schools.

The 2022 BECE commenced on Monday, October 17, with the West African Examination Council releasing the results on January 25, 2023.

