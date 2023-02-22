Scholz accuses Iranian leadership of fighting against its own people

Berlin, Feb 22, (dpa/GNA) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has described the death sentence passed by a court in Tehran against German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd as “unacceptable.”

“The Iranian regime is fighting its own people in every possible way and disregards human rights,” Scholz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “We condemn this in the strongest possible terms, and call on the Iranian regime to withdraw the sentence.”

Earlier, the German government expelled two Iranian diplomats in response to the death sentence.

A revolutionary court had held 67-year-old Sharmahd responsible, among other things, for a terrorist attack, the justice portal Mizan announced on Tuesday. The accusations cannot be verified.

GNA

