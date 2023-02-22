Russia puts suspension of ‘New START’ disarmament treaty into law

Moscow, Feb 22, (dpa/GNA) – Russia officially suspended the “New START” nuclear disarmament treaty with the United States on Wednesday.

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled the move to freeze the last big treaty of its kind, parliamentarians in Moscow unanimously backed the necessary legislation.

Putin made the decision because of US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, after Moscow’s troops invaded its neighbour a year ago. However, he made clear it was a suspension not a withdrawal.

Washington sharply criticized the announcement.

“This reaction, of course, gives us no reason to hope for any willingness for dialogue or to negotiate,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Whether Russia returns to the treaty, which is still in force until 2026, would depend on the West, he added.

GNA

