Rockets target Turkish military base in northern Iraq

Baghdad, Feb 1, (dpa/GNA) – At least eight rockets targeted a military base hosting Turkish troops in northern Iraq on Wednesday, in an attack claimed by an Iran-allied militia.

Two rockets landed inside the Zlikan base, located in Nineveh province, Kurdish news website Rudaw reported. Six other rockets fell in the vicinity of the base.

No casualties were reported.

The Iran-allied Ahrar al-Iraq Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The group said they fired 20 rockets at the base, and vowed to continue until “the immediate and complete withdrawal of the occupier,” referring to Turkish forces. They also threatened to target military posts inside Turkey.

The group has also claimed previous attacks on Zlikan base.

Turkey has maintained several posts in northern Iraq and always justified its presence, as part of its fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it classifies as a terrorist group.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

