Queen Mothers Foundation calls for peace in Bawku 

Accra, Feb.24, GNA — The Queen Mothers Foundation, Ghana, Friday called for peace in Bawku, Upper East Region, following the outbreak of violent conflict on Wednesday, 8th February, 2023, killing six and injuring ten people.

It appealed to the factions in the renewed conflict in Bawku to bury their differences and embrace peace to move the development of the area forward.

A statement signed and issued by Madam Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, President of the Foundation, said: ‘‘We had been very excited about prevailing peace in the area until the recent renewal of conflict. We find it quite unfortunate and regrettable that things have degenerated in such a manner, reversing many of the gains made toward peace and development in Bawku.

‘‘We are deeply concerned because despite the harm conflict causes to peace, harmony, social progress and development, it affects women and children gravely. In such situations, women who are the backbone of economic activities are so vulnerable to the extent of losing their livelihoods while children are unable to attend school, thereby jeopardising their future,’’ it said.

The statement advised the youth especially, to refrain from acts of violence and not to allow themselves to be used as conduits to foment trouble whiles urging the traditional authorities to lead the processes of peace and reconciliation for the people.

It called on security agencies to ensure that law and order was maintained in the area, but to be cautious not to infringe on the human rights of the people.

The statement said the Government must also endeavor to discharge its responsibilities to ensure the resolution of the conflict while admonishing political parties to refrain from politicising the conflict or stoking the fire for political expediency.

The Foundation appealed to the media to help defuse the conflict and refrain from comments and publications that would worsen the situation.

It added that, the media must also desist from giving their platform to troublemakers or people with hidden agenda to fan the flame of conflict.

‘‘It is in the interest of all Ghanaians to promote peace in Bawku and help the people achieve their developmental goals,’’ it stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

