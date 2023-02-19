Presbyterian Church of Ghana launches 2023 children’s week celebration

By Tracy Amankwah Peprah

Accra, Feb 19, GNA – The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has launched a week long celebration for its Children Service under the theme: “Experiencing the Glory of God from childhood”.

The Department of Church Life and Nurture in the Children Ministry under the Church said the celebration would run from February 19 to 26, 2023.

Madam Sylvia Afari Adjei, a Children’s Service Teacher of the Grace Congregation, New Aplaku District, said the programme was a form of evangelism to make children know the glory of God and also raise funds.

She said, “it is for the child to know the Glory of God and how God manifests in so many ways. Not necessarily preaching but other aspects in the form of drama, dance and music”.

“It is also to raise funds. We need a lot of Teaching Learning Materials and resources. Sometimes we need to show them and you can’t show them in the abstract. The celebration is also used as a form of evangelism,” she added.

The celebration will be crowned with performances like, Bible recital, drama, music and dance performances from children of the Church in various congregations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

