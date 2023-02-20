Oti Region welcomes Alan Kyerematen 

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – Presidential Candidate hopeful for the ruling NPP, Mr Alan Kyerematen, has received massive endorsement for his presidential ambition on his tour to the Oti region.

The former Trade and Industry Minister was welcomed on arrival to the region by a swarm of ecstatic party faithfuls and industry players.

Mr Kyerematen is visiting the Oti region as part of his regional engagements with party faithfuls and loyalists throughout the country.

The regional engagements offer him the opportunity to sell his presidential ambition and explain his agenda of transformation of the country to party executives, leadership delegates, as well as the general membership, when given the nod to lead the party and Ghana at large in 2024.

Mr Kyerematen, noted for his industrial revolution and expertise in trade, has already confirmed his readiness to contest in the upcoming Presidential Primaries within the ruling NPP in a broadcast to nation soon after he left office last month.

GNA

