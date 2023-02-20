Atta Mills Memorial Heritage to preserve legacies of late former President 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – The John Evans Atta Mills (J.E.A) Memorial Heritage is working towards preserving the legacies of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills in the areas of education, law, and governance.

The Foundation said the ideals of the late Prof. Mills, the third President of the Fourth Republic, were relevant in many aspects of the Ghanaian society, and thus, must be highlighted in the nation’s quest for economic, social, and economic transformation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency to mark its one-year anniversary, Mr Alex Segbefia, Board Chairman, J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage, said the Foundation would soon rollout a number of activities and projects in memory of Prof. Mills.

He said one of the projects it was interested in was the effective operationalisation of the J.E. A. Presidential Library, located at Cape Coast, in the Central Region.

“It (library) is one of the many projects that we will be looking at for the rest of the year and beyond. Education, law, sports, and governance are the key areas we are looking at in order to promote his ideals and principles,” Mr Segbefia said.

The J.E.A. Memorial Heritage is a non-profit, non- partisan organisation, which seeks to preserve and build on the legacies of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

It was established last year by a group of academics, professional colleagues, students, family and appointees of President Mills.

The late J.E.A. Mills served as President from January 08, 2009 to July 24, 2012 – the day he died.

Last year, the JEA Memorial Heritage organised its first Annual Commemorative Lecture in Accra and other regions in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Prof. Mills – and veteran legal practitioner, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, delivered the main lecture in Accra.

The Foundation said it would hold two regional lectures in the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Western North regions at Sunyani, and the last of the series of Lectures for the Ashanti and Eastern regions in Kumasi.

Mr Segbefia said the Foundation was overwhelmed by the level of support and interest it had received since its formation.

“February 2023 marks one year of the launch of the J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage. We are happy to announce, that during its first year of existence, the Memorial Heritage has lived up to its ideals and objectives,” he said.

GNA

