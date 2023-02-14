NPA shows valentine day love to pupils of Dzorwulu Special School

Accra, Feb 14, GNA – The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on Tuesday joined pupils of the Dzowulu Special School to celebrate the Valentine’s Day.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday said the Chief Executive of NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Directors and officers were at the school to show love to the pupils and to put smiles on their faces.



As part of the celebration, the NPA Boss, supported by his Directors, heads of the school, and the pupils cut a special cake.



The statement said he donated chocolates and boxes of pens to the school.



In an address Dr Abdul-Hamid said even though people were supposed to be showing love everyday, the world had dedicated a special day for the show of love.



He said the NPA had always been with the school, which he described as neighbours of the Authority.

Therefore, the NPA Boss said the visit was an additional visit in line with the spirit of the Valentine’s Day.



He said he and the Directors were at the school to affirm their commitment to the welfare of the children and appreciate the hard work of the teachers and managers of the school.



Dr Abdul-Hamid said it was the intention of the Authority to make the life of the children easier.



He said chocolates had become symbols of love, hence the decision of the NPA to donate same to the pupils.



He expressed the hope that the boxes of pens would improve teaching and learning in the school and impact the knowledge of the children.



In his response, the Headmaster of the Dzorwulu Special School, Mr Fred Tetteh, thanked the NPA for the continuous support and show of love to the pupils.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

