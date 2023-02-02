NGO supports Kpordui community with modern classroom blocks 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Kpordui (VR), Feb. 2, GNA – Adanu Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has supported Kpordui community in the Anloga District of the Volta Region with a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities and a playing ground.

Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anloga constituency during a short handing over ceremony disclosed to Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, they wrote to Adanu Foundation to support them with classroom blocks since government could not do it alone.

He noted that a tour by his outfit and the assembly months ago was an attestation that school pupils in the area needed infrastructure to enhance their academic ambitions.

Mr Sefe exhibited great joy about the project and further promised to tackle other developmental problems facing the community.

Mr Seth Yormewu, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Anloga who witnessed the ceremony, told the GNA his government would provide every needed amount of furniture to the various schools for effective and efficient teaching and learning.

He said all uncompleted projects in the area would be dealt with.

Mr Mypa Winfred Bucker, the Director of Operations at Adanu, thanked the community members for their support.

He urged them to always adopt a good maintenance culture to protect the project.

He promised their outfit would help with more projects in other areas such as Bomigo, Akplorwotorkor, and others after consultations have been done.

Madam Senam Tetevi, Headmistress of Kpodui D/A basic school on behalf of pupils and management of the school, expressed appreciation for the project.

She appealed to the government and other groups to assist solve other problems such as the library, computers, and others.

GNA

