NDC’s Youth wing donates cash and cartons of water to Christian Atsu’s family  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – The Youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by its chairman, George Opare Addo has donated to the family of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, who died as a result of a tragic earthquake in Turkey.

The donation made up of 30 cartons of water and cash of Ghc2,000 to support the player’s one-week observation, slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Family’s house at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

Mr. Opare Addo told GNA Sports that “we decided to pay our sympathy to the family of the late Christian Atsu, share with them their pains, and also condone with them as well”.

According to him, the former Newcastle man had done a lot for Ghana both on and off the pitch, hence the need to mourn with the family in this difficult moment.

He hailed the 31-year-old for playing a key role in Ghana’s success on the continent, referring to the 2015 African Cup of Nations, where he put up a brilliant showpiece to take Ghana to the final.

The National Youth Organiser noted that the leadership of the NDC would in due time visit the family to sympathize with them.

Christian Atsu Twasam left behind three kids and a wife.

The Ghanaian international was known for his humanitarian works.

GNA

