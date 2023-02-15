NDC OkaiKoi South Parliamentary Aspirant supports Kaneshie Polyclinic 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – Mr Omar Hayford, a Parliamentary Aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Okaikoi South Constituency, has presented some hospital consumables to the Kaneshie Polyclinic in Accra on Wednesday.

The presentation was to aid the work of the hospital as he emphasised his commitment to the improvement of healthcare delivery to the constituents of Okaikoi South.

Mr Hayford, presenting the items to the Management of the Kaneshie Polyclinic, acknowledged the challenges of healthcare delivery in the Constituency and pledged to prioritise infrastructure improvement in the hospital.

The Aspirant made the presentation to commemorate the celebration of Valentine’s Day with financial contribution to support patients on admission as a show of commitment, sacrifice and love to people.

He said the NDC had a proven track record of improving the plight of the people in the country and the last NDC administration led by Former President John Dramani Mahama made huge investments in health infrastructure and facilities.

The Aspirant said this was ultimately aimed at expanding access to health care and quality of healthcare delivery in the country.

He mentioned the Dodowa District Hospital, the Ridge Hospital expansion, and the University of Ghana Medical Centre as few of the many facilities constructed across the entire country by the Party.

“Similar developments happened in Agriculture, Energy and power, Telecommunication, and Education sector, among others,” he added.

He said the country needed the NDC to deliver her from what could currently be described as “Acute Hardship” and pleaded with the electorates of OkaiKoi South not to be an exception to such a Nationwide call.

Some delegates across the eight electoral areas of the OkaiKoi South Constituency were in attendance to support the aspirant since health care was critical to the well-being of the people.

Management of the Polyclinic commended Mr Hayford for his efforts to support healthcare delivery in the area.

