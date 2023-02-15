National Youth Authority supports 22 young people to undergo skills training

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman, Feb. 15, GNA – The National Youth Authority (NYA) is supporting 22 young people to acquire employable skills training in the Bono East Region to enable them to acquire decent jobs.

The support is in line with the NYA’s Skills Towards Empowerment Programme (STEP) that enables young people to learn trade to help reduce teeming youth unemployment.

Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, said the STEP programme was committed to developing the youth through employable skills training.

The beneficiaries would be taken through four modules-hair dressing, dress making, cosmetology and satellite installation.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony held in Techiman, the Bono East regional capital, Mr Nelson said the STEP was being implemented in 30 districts across the country.

Each of the 22 beneficiaries received apprenticeship tools, including hair dryers, sewing machines, and satellite installations equipment.

Mr Ansah advised the beneficiaries to remain submissive to their trainers and be committed to the training to acquire the required skills and knowledge

The overall goal of the programme is to eradicate poverty through the creation of employment”, he said, adding that the “NYA is absorbing all expenses for the beneficiaries”.

Describing the STEP as laudable, Nana Twiniwaa Adoma, the Queen mother of the Adonten Royal Family of the Techiman Traditional Council, commended the government for the support, saying the programme would make the youth self-sufficient.

One of the beneficiaries, Richmond Sarpong, also thanked the NYA for the support and expressed the hope that the programme would benefit more unemployed youth in the region.



