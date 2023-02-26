Missing Military Officer found

Accra, Feb 26, GNA – The Police have found Lt. Col. Peter Amoah, the Military Officer, who was reported missing on February, 25, 2023.

The Officer was found by the Police in the Central Region and handed over to the Military while police investigation continues to determine the circumstances under, which he went missing.

The Ghana Armed Forces, in a statement released on Sunday, 26th February, thanked the public for the support and requested respect for the privacy of the family of the found Officer.

GNA

