Man Utd win Carabao Cup: Bruno Fernandes says winning League Cup is not enough for Red Devils

Feb. 26 (BBC/GNA) – Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says “we want more and need more” trophies after the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United.

First-half goals by Brazil midfielder Casemiro and an own goal from Dutch defender Sven Botman secured the Red Devils a first trophy in six years.

“We have been searching for this moment,” Fernandes told Sky Sports after the 2-0 win at Wembley.

“I am satisfied now because I get my trophy but I want more.”

Portugal international Fernandes added: “It’s the first trophy of the season but we want more and need more. This is not enough for this club.“

Sunday’s victory was the first time the club had lifted a trophy since the 2016-17 season, when they won both the EFL Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United are still chasing more domestic and European honours this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Barcelona to reach the last 16 of the Europa League while they face West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (19:45 GMT)

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with 14 games to play.

‘We are still at the start of restoring Manchester United’

The turnaround at Old Trafford since Ten Hag’s arrival has been remarkable.

They have gone from being a club in crisis, who lost their first match of the season at home to Brighton and then shipped four goals in a humiliating first half at Brentford the week after, to one still in two cup competitions and placed third in the Premier League with a trophy already accounted for.

Ten Hag, who was met by former boss Sir Alex Ferguson post match, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It is great he was here to welcome me. He is so happy for the club. It such a big inspiration what he has done with the club and an inspiration how to win trophies.

“Football is all about winning and he showed that so many times. The mood in the club is positive at the moment. This will bring us confidence, but we have to fight for it, invest in it and sacrifice. If we do that it is possible we will be successful.

“We are still at the start of restoring Manchester United to where they belong, and that is to be winning trophies. This is the first one.

“They [the players] are good and connected and they also challenge each other. It is a good dressing room and in the moment it is difficult, they help each other out. It is the best a manager can get.

“I just want to win. We invest from the start with the staff. They did an incredible good job with the players. The staff and players are together. There was a hunger and desire for trophies because Man Utd stands for trophies.”

He went on to add that United must maintain the high standards the cup win has set, saying: “It is work to invest and suffer and sacrifice, and to know you have to give every day your best. It is about glory and honour, and if you want to prove something and win something then you have to do it.

“It [silverware] shows that you are in a good direction, it is one cup and it is February, but it shows we are in the right direction. It has to be the inspiration to keep going and be happy for 24 hours, but not satisfied because satisfaction leads to laziness and then you don’t win trophies.”

Goalkeeper David de Gea echoed his manager, adding, “It is the start for a new era. The team is ready for everything. We showed today we can win trophies. So let’s enjoy the moment but go again.”

Luke Shaw, who has looked rejuvenated under Ten Hag’s management, is also eyeing more success in the future.

He told Sky Sports: “We want to create our own history with the new manager and today was the start of it. It’s a great feeling.

“This is just the beginning for us. We enjoy tonight and then we are back in training. We are still in all the competitions and getting the taste for this, we want more.”

Ten Hag also welcomed the presence at Wembley of United co-owner Avram Glazer, but focused on footballing matters rather than the potential sale of the club.

“I don’t know, I am not involved. That he is here shows he is committed. What he wants is not for me. I have to lead this dressing room, and others are involved,” said the Dutchman.

GNA/Credit: BBC

