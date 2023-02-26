Expectation of elections outcome overshadowed Naira scarcity — FCT residents

Feb. 26 (NAN/GNA) – Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) say their expectations of the outcome of the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections are high because of its importance for the future of Nigeria.

The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that while they were still suffering from cash crunch, the priority for them at the moment was to know the outcome of the elections.

The residents said their anxiety stemmed from the uniqueness that characterised the 2023 elections.

They said their clamour for a “Messiah” had heightened their anxiety for the result of the elections.

They also said increase in number of registered voters, huge voter turnout, introduction of Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System (BVAS) and possibility of a presidential runoff had aroused people”s interest in the elections.

Mr Chinasa Ugwuanyi, a businessman, said his expectations were high.

Ugwuanyi said his entire family members had been glued to their television sets for updates while other had been online browsing for updates.

“We are hoping that results of yesterday’s election particularly presidential election will be announced by Monday.

“I understand that elections are still holding in some parts of the country where they could not hold yesterday.

“Be that as it may, we expect that everything should be concluded before Tuesday because we cannot wait to know who our next president will be,” he said.

Mr Samuel, a retiree, said while he had not been able to get cash to cater to some needs, the election was more important to him at the moment.

“Thank God today is Sunday. I am not under pressure to use cash and I am not sure if I will go anywhere today.

“So, the Naira scarcity is not much of an issue for me right now as the election and I know it is same for most Nigerians,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Presidential and National Assembly elections were held across Nigeria on Feb. 25.

However, elections continued in some parts of the country where they could not hold on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Resident Electoral Officers (REC) from states where elections were concluded are expected at the Independent National Electoral Commission (NAN) Collation Centre in Abuja to announce their results.

GNA/Credit: NAN

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

