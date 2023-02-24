Let’s support women in agribusiness  

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Queen Mothers who are farmers have called for financial support and resources from stakeholders to enhance their agribusinesses.

They said agriculture was the backbone of the economy and that women in the business required all the support to develop and feed the nation.

They made the call during a panel discussion at the Second Edition of the Gathering of the Royals in Accra organised by Agrihouse Foundation in collaboration with Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

This year’s edition is under the theme: “Championing Agri-growth through our Queen Mothers- The Agribooster Module”.

The gathering had Queen Mothers from the sixteen regions of the country, the agribusiness value chain players, policy makers and development partners

Pognaa Leticia Tantuo, Queen Mother, Nandom, Upper West Region, called on the Government to provide women farmers with mechanised farm tools, including tractors.

She said it was difficult for them to access tractor services.

Pognaa Tantuo urged processors to visit farms in the regions to strengthen and train the farmers on processing and storage of their farm produce to prevent wastage.

Naa Naama Azabu Tamboo, Queen Mother, Dindani Traditional Area, North East Region, appealed to the Government to subsidise and reduce the prices of some farm inputs and fertilisers.

Nana Ekua Badu, Queen Mother, Western North, said some coffee farms she had cultivated had been converted to cocoa farms because there were no ready market for the produce.

Mama Yorfomi Gliqui II, Queen Mother, Dzodze Apetepe, Volta Region, asked financial institutions to provide loans with low interest to help them to expand their agribusinesses.

Dr Dorothy Effah, Policy Officer, AGRA, said one of the central goals of every developing country was to increase income through agriculture.

She said communities must provide the enabling environment for women to thrive and to keep on participating in agricultural programmes.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director, Agrihouse Foundation, noted that over the years the event had made key impacts such as the introduction of the “One Household One Garden” initiative.

She said there had also been training by Organic Group Protectant (OCP), one of the largest phosphate and fertilisers companies in communities with the Queen Mothers as entry points.

Agrihouse Foundation is a Non- Governmental agricultural capacity building Organisation in Ghana.

