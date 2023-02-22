Let’s ensure 90 percent patronage of locally made premium products 

By Victoria Agyemang

Elmina (C/R), Feb 22, GNA – Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister has called on decision makers and households to advocate for the patronage of locally made premium products for economic growth.

“At least 90 percent patronage of made in Ghana produce would position the country well to begin conversations on import substitution”.

In a keynote address read on her behalf at the launch of 2023 ‘Women Icons Regional Exhibitions’ at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality, she said the initiative was a great start to open eyes to the exciting local products available for consumption to prevent the flight of hard earned forex.

Women, she said were the gel that held the society and with little entrepreneurship, they could achieve a lot to bring about the desired economic boom.

Hence, the need to provide larger platforms, empower and assist them improve their businesses to meet global standard for their growth and contribution to national economic development.

The three-day exhibition organized by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in partnership with Access Bank, is to help scale up businesses of women for export to neighboring destinations to earn more income.

Being held on the theme: “Recognizing Iconic Women for Economic Development”, it is also aimed at celebrating women of excellence for their role in business and national development by providing a platform for other businesses to showcase their products and services.

Mrs Assan urged the women to continue their hard work and always produce high quality products and services for the Ghanaian market and globally.

Speaking on behalf of Dr Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEPA, Mr Samuel Dentu, the Deputy CEO of the Authority, said the event was to encourage women to continue to improve on their businesses to earn more income, sustain the economy and meet international standards.

The initiative is focused on women-led businesses because women economic empowerment is one of the most promising areas of investments, and emerging market with largest talents pools to be tapped.

He said GEPA through the initiative sought to create awareness of products created by women for families, households and work environments.

It is also to provide market exposure for Ghanaian products and beyond through the power of technology and social media to increase exports.

Mr Dentu said it would encourage import substitution of products made in Ghana to decrease the over reliance of foreign products.

The Deputy CEO urged women into businesses to encourage others not to only export but patronize locally made goods to improve the Ghanaian economy.

“ When we buy Ghanaian products it saves the country some dollars used to import those goods in the country” he added.

Mr Solomon Ebo Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of KEEA appreciated GEPAs efforts to encourage and promote made in Ghana products in the Municipality

He said women contributed significantly to the economy and therefore, providing platforms for them to showcase and advertise their produces was important in the 21 century where everything was moving digital.

Mr Appiah pledged the Assembly’s support to support women-led businesses to ensure their growth for development.

Exhibitors at the fair had products and services such as home decor, food, clothing and textiles, cosmetics, jewelry, drinks, beads accessories, bags, ceramics and among others.

The event was graced by Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, Paramount Chief of Edina Traditional Area, as well as members of the Edina Traditional Council.

Nana Conduah, urged all Ghanaians to develope the taste for locally made products to help grow the local economy that will eventually transform the national drive for the betterment of all.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

