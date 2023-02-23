LEAP disburses funds to 2,214 beneficiary households

Accra, Feb 23, GNA – The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) has disbursed a total of GHC387,450 to some 2,214 beneficiary households under the Livelihoods Against Poverty (LEAP) program in the Greater Accra Region

LEAP is a social intervention program that provides bi-monthly cash transfers to targeted households living below the poverty line.

Eligible beneficiaries include poor elderly people over the age of 65; Decrepit disabled people who cannot work, and carers of orphaned and vulnerable children (OVCs).

The main objective of the program is to reduce poverty by deceleration, increasing consumption and promoting access to services and opportunities among the extremely poor and vulnerable.

