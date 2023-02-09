Lartey EZ brings another love track titled “Roller Coaster.” 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 09, GNA – Rising Ghanian Musician Ebenezer Lartey, known as Lartey EZ in the music space, has released another intriguing love song dubbed “Roller Coaster”.

The song, which was released on February 3, was produced, and mixed by Emmanuel Konadu Asomani (manuelmadethis).

The main motive behind the track is the impact and advise Lartey EZ wants to give the youth on relationship issues, especially among teenage peers.

The song narrates the story of two lovers in a distant relationship hoping to reconnect and spend good time together one day.

However, Lartey EZ aspires to drop new hits every two months to entertain fans throughout the year.

He dropped his first single “Soldier” on August 22, 2022, which had over thousands streams on apple music.

Lartey EZ said Ghana’s music industry had the potential of doing exceedingly better if it’s given the right structures and appreciation.

He advised the youth and upcoming artistes to keep their heads up and continue to stive for the best.

He urged all loved ones to keep supporting his music.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

