Algeria wins 2 Gold Medals in Day 1 African Cycling Championship

By Rihana Adam/Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – Algeria won two gold medals on the first day of the 2023 Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Road and Paracycling Championship in Men’s Elite and Men’s Junior Team Time Trial categories.

In the Men’s Elite categories Algeria Elite team defeated Eritrea Men Elite team to emerged winners, while Rwanda national team came third respectively.

In the women’s Elite category, Mauritius female team came first followed by Namibia women’s national team, while Rwanda national team came third respectively.

In the Junior Men’s division, Algerian team came first followed by Morocco national team, while Mauritius national team placed third.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Mr. Mohammed Shaban Secretary General, Ghana Cycling Federation said Ghana has no representation in the Team Time Trial event.

He was however not happy with absence of Ghanaian officials at the competition.

“As you can see today no Ghanaian authorities are here, but the Moroccan Ambassador is present, we are a calling on our authorities to come on board and support the Federation and team Ghana.

“We need a representation; the Minister cannot do it alone at least he can send a representative on their behalf same to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).”

The nine-day was under the auspices of the Union Cycliste International, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ghana Cycling Federation, National Sports Authority and GOC.

Over 50 cyclists, nineteen African countries participated in this year’s continental tournament.

GNA

