Krontihemaa of Oguaa Traditional Area marks 40 years of exemplary leadership

Cape Coast, Feb. 19, GNA – Nana Amba Ayiaba, Queen Mother of Efutu in Cape Coast on Saturday, marked her 40 years of ascension to the throne.

Amidst fanfare, the celebration commenced with a clean-up exercise and a float through the principal streets of the town where many praised the Queen for her hard work and dedication.

Held on the theme: “40 years of exemplary leadership,” the celebration which fell on her 73rd birthday, was also used to launch an Education Fund to support the schooling of the less privileged in the Area.

Aside the masterpiece of cultural displays of the people of Efutu in the ancient city of Cape Coast, the celebration attracted scores of dignitaries including Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, and Prof. Francisca Edu-Buandoh, a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

Others are traditional and religious leaders, politicians, educationists, and the people of Effutu.

Nana Eyiaba who is also the Krontihemaa of Oguaa Traditional Area, is known in private life as Eunice Amba Amoah.

She was born on February 18, 1950, and ascended the throne some 41 years ago.

Addressing the gathering, the Regional Minister, appealed to Ghanaians to contribute their quota positively towards accelerated and holistic national development.

Recounting her tremendous contributions across all spheres of work, Mrs Assan described the Krontihemaa as an epitome of resilience, determination, and hard work.

Being an industrious woman spearheading the cause of all women developmental activities, Mrs Assan asked men to support women in their communities to develop their potentials.

Women empowerment, she said, should be a priority concern of all since that was the surest way to gain their socio-economic freedom and improve their living conditions and that of their families.

Mrs Assan also urged men to lead the crusade against domestic violence and abuse of women in their communities.

She said most women suffer indignity and maltreatment such as rape, physical assault, defilement, and others, which often affected their social, emotional, and psychological lives.

Active involvement of men in the fight against this inhuman treatment would help women gather the courage to unearth and develop their God-given potential for the larger benefit of society.

The Regional Minister also stressed the need to empower adolescent girls to know their reproductive rights to be able to assert themselves and make informed choices on their sexual rights.

Prof. Edu-Buandoh who chaired the function was full of praise of the Queen Mother for her feat in promoting quality education in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

In this regard, she stressed the need for governmental and non-governmental organizations and individuals committed to the education of girls to collaborate with the government in creating more opportunities to enhance girls’ education.

“Let girls have the benefit of education. Harness their full potential for the development of the country,” she said.

For her part, Nana Eyiaba expressed gratitude God Almighty for bringing her this far and all who had supported her to achieve numerous feats in life, particularly her family and pledged to put the Education Fund to good use.

Nana Eyiaba who is a retired educationist, had served the country in diverse ways including her appointment to serve as a member of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, co-organizing and supervising the parliamentary and presidential elections of 2004 and 2008.

She was also a Board Member of Graphic Communication Group.

As an advocate for increased recognition and political participation of queen mothers in Ghanaian society, Nana Eyiaba was instrumental in establishing the National Council of Women Traditional Leaders (CWTL) in 2001 and served as an executive member of CWTL until 2016.

Nana Eyiaba had also served on the board of directors for the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, Pan-African-Historical-Theater- Festival (PANAFEST), Central Region Tourism Development Committee, Environmental Protection Agency, OLA College of Education and Mental Health Authority Board.

In 2017, she was appointed Vice-Chairperson for the Central Regional Peace Council Board.

