KOKMA to reconstruct Osu Market, others 

Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – Plans are far advanced for the reconstruction of the Osu Market in the Korle Klottey Municipality in Accra into an ultra modern market, Mr. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, has said.

Mr. Tawiah said the reconstruction had become necessary due to the lack of space to accommodate more traders.

The current infrastructure is also not accessible during emergency situations, particularly during fire outbreaks.

“We looked at the markets in Korle Klottey and realised that we need to reconstruct some of them, including that of Osu.”

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the MCE said the market would be constructed to meet modern standards and would also make room for many more traders along the streets.

He was worried that containers and kiosks kept springing up within the Osu township and Oxford streets due to lack of space in the Market and assured that it would be fixed.

He said: “If you go to Osu Oxford Street you will see a number of shops there and most of these spaces are now being developed into filling stations, banks and supermarkets among other things so our people keep losing space for business. ”

He disclosed that traders at the Art Centre in Accra would soon be moved to the new premises at Kawukudi when completed to make way for the marine drive project and said there would be some space at the Osu Market for those who may not get space in the Kawukudi Market.

Mr. Tawiah said the construction was in partnership with investors and development partners.

According to the MCE, other markets within the Municipality, including the Adabraka and Abuja markets would also see a facelift while the Osu Night Market would also be developed into an event centre for weddings, funerals and other activities to make it a profitable venture for the Assembly.

Mr. Tawiah was hopeful that the investments would increase the Assembly’s Internally Generated fund (IGF).

He said the Assembly’s plans for the markets and other projects were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and hopeful the activities would soon take shape.

