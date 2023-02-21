KGL Foundation serves marginalised groups with hot meal 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Feb 21, GNA – KGL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the KGL Group, has treated some marginalised groups in Tamale including women, single mothers, and street orphans to a hot meal to put smiles on their faces.

The event dubbed: “Food Drive”, was also to kick-start the Foundation’s charity activities in the northern part of the country to empower marginalised people through health care support, arts and culture and youth empowerment.

Mr Elliot Dadey, Chief Executive Officer of the KGL Foundation, speaking during the event, said it was part of the Foundation’s Valentine’s drive to spread love to marginalised people across the country.

Mr Dadey spoke about the interventions the Foundation would be undertaking in the northern part of the country, saying they would be in the areas of empowerment and agricultural production.

He said, “We have received a few proposals on supporting widows, orphans, persons with disabilities, and empowering farming communities. We are open to engaging the people on the ground to see where we can actually support to actually make a difference.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

