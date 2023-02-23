Israel launches airstrikes at Gaza following rocket attacks

Tel Aviv, Feb 23, (dpa/GNA) – The Israeli military responded to rocket fire from the Gaza strip, by launching airstrikes aimed at facilities used by Hamas, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said in the early hours of Thursday.

“In response to the rockets fired from Gaza, [Israeli Air Force] IAF fighter jets, struck both a weapons manufacturing site and military compound belonging to the Hamas Terrorist Organization, located in central and northern Gaza,” the IDF said in a tweet.

The Israeli military went on to say that the targeted compound is located near a mosque, a medical clinic and a school.

“This serves as further evidence as to how the Hamas Terrorist Organization exploits the civilian population of Gaza, by deliberately placing its weaponry in the center of civilian areas,” the IDF said.

A couple of hours earlier, the army had said that six rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israeli territory. Five were intercepted while one “fell in an open area.”

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories has been extremely tense for weeks.

GNA

