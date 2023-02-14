Int. Day of Women and Girls in Science: olam food ingredients engages students and farmers at Tepa

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – Olam Food Ingredients Ghana Limited (ofi), a Licensed Buying

Company (LBC) in Ghana’s cocoa sector and one of the lead exporters of cashew in the industry, has commemorated this year’s United Nations International Day of Women and Girls in Science with students and farmers in its supply chain at Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

Under the theme: “Bringing Everyone Forward for Sustainable and Equitable Development”, a ceremony was held at the Tepa Senior High School to recognise the role of women and girls in science, not only as beneficiaries but also as agents of change.

The event brought together about 500 participants, including farmers in ofi’ssupplier network in Tepa, children of farmers pursuing courses and careers in science, science students from both Tepa and Maban Senior High Schools, selected managers within the business as well as ofi’s female network group, GROW (Globally Reaching Olam Women).

The Country Head of ofi, Mr. Eric Asare Botwe, said the female scientist population in ofi had grown tremendously, an official release issued to the GNA, in Accra said on Tuesday.

“We have 14 female scientists working in our factory and over 40 female employees with science backgrounds in the sustainability business,” he said.

“I am optimistic that the numbers will increase not only in ofi but in all businesses spread across the country. “ofi encourages women scientists in our business to reach their full potential and find mentorship and growth opportunities both within and outside the company.”

Olam Cocoa Processing (OCP) has partnered with the Kumasi Technical University and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to allow their students have internship programmes with the company to provide the needed practice and training to the theories they learn at school.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mrs. Augustina Sylverken, senior lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, said: “There is a need to harness all talent to tackle the challenges facing the country and the global community.

“The full participation of women and girls in science, mathematics, and technology is essential; hence women and girls need to break all barriers to be part of the change agents in society.”

Other speakers at the event included Nana Amoateng Tuffour, Tepa Ankobeahene who represented the Tepa Manhene, Nana Adjeiwaa Paamu, Tepa Manhemaaa, and Celestina Amoa- Menyah, ofi’s Regional Quality Head for Africa, who called for a more practical approach for the teaching and learning of science.

The resource persons shared their experiences and encouraged participants to connect mentors to their children and for the students to find mentors in their areas of specialisation to help them in their chosen science fields.

The international Assembly of the 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science took place on Saturday, 10 February 2023, at the United Nations Headquarters, New York. City.

Women experts, youth, and professionals in dialogues and discussion to put Science, Technology, and Innovation at the heart of sustainable development programmes in their deliberations.

The national event was also held at the Achimota School in Accra, on Friday, February 9.

ofi gave all 200 participating students branded t-shirts, notepads, pens, and sanitary pads.

olam food ingredients is a new operating group born out of Olam International.

It offers sustainable, natural, value-added food products and ingredients to ensure that

‘consumers enjoy the healthy and indulgent products they love.’

It consists of industry-leading businesses of cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices. ofi has built a unique global value chain presence, including its own farming operations, farm-gate origination, and manufacturing facilities.

Olam is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed and fibre to 17,300 customers worldwide. Its value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing and distribution operations, as well as a sourcing network of an estimated five million farmers.

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, Olam currently ranks among the top 30 largest primary listed companies in terms of market capitalization on SGX-ST.

GNA

