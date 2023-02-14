WHO Europe calls quake the region’s worst natural disaster in century 

Copenhagen, Feb. 14, (dpa/GNA) – The regional office for Europe of the World Health Organization called on Tuesday for comprehensive support for the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last week.

The need was huge and growing by the hour, WHO Europe regional director Hans Kluge said from London during an online conference.

Some 26 million people in the two countries were in need of humanitarian support, he said.

“Now is the time for the international community to show the same generosity that Turkey has shown to other nations globally over the years,” Kluge said, pointing out that the country was currently home to the largest refugee population in the world.

“We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region for a century, and we are still learning about its magnitude. Its true cost is not known yet,” Kluge said.

He expressed growing concern on emerging health issues linked to the cold weather, hygiene and sanitation and the spread of infectious diseases, with vulnerable people especially at risk.

Speaking to the victims, he said: “Your suffering is immense, your grief profound. WHO stands with you in your hour of need and always.”

An estimated 1 million people have lost their homes in Turkey. According to the authorities, around 80,000 people are in hospitals. This was placing a heavy burden on a health system that had itself been severely damaged by the quake, Kluge said.

He praised the work of “heroic” Turkish rescue teams who were in action round the clock and were still finding survivors in the ruins. “We are inspired by them and draw strength from their efforts,” he said.

Kluge called for cooperation between the government and civil society to ensure the cross-border supply of humanitarian aid between Turkey and Syria and within Syria.

The WHO regional office for Europe takes in 53 countries serving a geographical region from the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans. It includes Turkey and the Central Asian republics.

GNA

