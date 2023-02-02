High winds and snow cause road chaos in Bavaria

Munich, Feb 2, (dpa/GNA) – Snow and high winds, led to difficult traffic conditions on roads in southern Germany on Thursday, with police in Lower Bavaria reporting almost 100 incidents.

Gusting wind brought down trees, and many drivers had ended up in ditches along the roadside, they said, issuing a warning of icy conditions.

The German Weather Service (DWD) predicted winds of storm strength, snow drifts and heavy snow falls in eastern Bavaria and in the Bavarian Alps.

Between 20 and 40 centimetres could fall in the Alps from altitudes above 1,000 metres, the DWD said, with similar falls from above 800 metres in the Bavarian Forest. Lighter falls are forecast elsewhere.

