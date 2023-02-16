Hanover State Opera drops poo-smearing ballet director

Hanover, Germany, Feb 16, (dpa/GNA) – The Hanover State Opera has ended the employment of its ballet director, after he smeared dog faeces on a German dance critic, whom he accused of writing unfavourable reviews of his work, the opera’s director announced on Thursday.

Marco Goecke’s contract termination was mutually agreed to, and is effective immediately, said Laura Berman, adding that Goecke’s works will continue to be performed at the theatre.

The opera had suspended Goecke on Monday.

Goecke attacked Wiebke Hüster, a critic for the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, in the foyer of the opera house in Hanover on Saturday evening. He accused her negative reviews of being behind recent subscription cancellations, and smeared dog poo in her face, the journalist had said.

Goecke, in a written statement on Tuesday, briefly apologized for his behaviour, before again denouncing Hüster for her reviews of his ballet productions.

Hüster said she was “shocked” for a second time following Goecke’s statements.

He opened the statement by claiming he wanted to apologize, Hüster told broadcaster 3sat. “But then he switches immediately and repeats the allegations that he has already made against me.”

“What kind of excuse is that supposed to be? That’s a justification,” Hüster added. “Plus, we’re talking about a criminal offence here. This is defamation and assault.”

She has filed a complaint with the Hanover police, who have started investigations for simple assault and defamation.

GNA

