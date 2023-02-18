Gynaecologist urges girls to take cervarix vaccine against cancers

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 18, GNA – Girls, nine years and above, have been urged to vaccinate themselves against cervical cancer to push the nation’s efforts to achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development (SDGs).

Dr Eunice Boakye Yiadom, a resident, in-family medicine, at the Gynaecology Unit of the Bono Regional Hospital, who gave the advice, said boys, nine years, and above could also take the Cervarix Vaccine to protect themselves against penal cancers.

Eliminating cervical and penile cancer would contribute to several SDG Goals, including; eliminating poverty (SDG 1), good health and well-being (SDG 3), reducing by one third the premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases (SDG 3.4) and ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive health care services (SDG 3.7).

Just about seven years to go, Dr Yiadom told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sunyani that the nation could make a headway in achieving the set targets for the SDGs, if more girls were encouraged to take the Cervarix vaccine.

She said the vaccine had been taken through all the trials and processes, proven efficacious to protect women and girls against cervical cancer, and advised young women to get themselves vaccinated.

Dr Yiadom said though people who take the vaccine could experience certain reactions, it had no debilitating consequences, instead building one’s immune system and fighting against cancers.

She said the vaccine was also good and recommended people who had not engaged in sexual practices, saying it protected people from contracting Sexual Transmitted Infections (STIs) as well.

She, therefore, called on parents and guardians to encourage their children and wards who could not abstain or control their sexual desires and appetites to get themselves vaccinated.

Dr Yiadom noted that although cervical cancer remained a public health issue, people had little knowledge about it, hence the need for the nation to intensify public awareness and encouraged them to take the vaccine.

She also called on the Ghana Education Service to join the cancer awareness creation campaign, and also inspire young girls and boys to take the cervarix vaccine too.

