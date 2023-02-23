GSN Courageous Crew poised to lead crusade against human trafficking  

By Victoria Agyemang

Senya Bereku (C/R), Feb. 23, GNA- The ‘Courageous Crew’, a chapter of the Ghana Survivors Network (GSN), had expressed its resolve to clamp down on perpetrators of human trafficking in the country.

“We have been silent for far too long, but we survived after our rescue, our hopes to live and pursue our goals is restored.

“We are now bold and courageous to lead the fight against human trafficking. No child should go through the stress and trauma we went through,” it said.

The crew of about 17 survivors made the declaration at the launch of a local chapter of GSN at Senya Bereku within the Awutu Senya District of the Central Region.

The launch is a collaborative effort between the International Justice Mission (IJM), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), United Way Ghana and the Awutu Senya Department of Social Welfare.

The initiative is on the theme: “Ending Human Trafficking, Survivors Leading Movement.”

GSN is an affiliate of the Global Survivor Network, an international group of survivors leading a movement to combat human trafficking.

Kofi Anane (real name withheld), President of GSN chapter at Awutu Senya, said the financial difficulties and challenges experienced by some families in the country, could not be compared to the pains and psychological trauma victims go through in the hands of perpetrators.

He called on parents to seek help from NGOs and the Social Welfare Department under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) when they have challenges providing basic needs of their children.

“Most of us were trafficked due to financial constraints but our parents could have done better by seeking help from the right sources instead of selling us to struggle on the Volta Lake,” he added.

He called on survivors of all forms of violence especially human trafficking to speak up to inform policy makers fir them to join the crusade of ending trafficking in the country.

The President expressed gratitude to IJM and United Way Ghana for the initiative and pledged to do their best to speak to the issues for solutions.

Ms Anita Budu, IJM Director, West Africa, said they would provide opportunity for leadership development and advocacy involvement at the community level, national level, and the global level.

The network she said will allow the survivors to come together, discuss their experiences and draw strength from each other for their growth and development.

“Many victims feel lonely, ashamed, and scared to tell their story, but this network will build their confidence and speak to their issues for recovery,” she added.

Ms Budu advised stakeholders, especially parents, to listen to the voice of survivors, admire their courage and resolve, and take their voices into consideration to help eliminate violence and oppressions.

For his part, Mr Felix Kissi Edu-Appiah, the Executive Director of United Way, Ghana, the partnership said IJM would champion Anti-Trafficking efforts locally to ensure the issues were dealt with directly from the source.

Human Trafficking is an issue of economic and social development which occurs due to poverty, lack of social and economic opportunities and oppressions that hinder victims development.

“Thus, the need as stakeholders to collaborate to find lasting solutions to resolve challenges and issues confronting growth of children in the country,” Mr Edu-Appiah noted.

United Way, Ghana he said was committed to support NGOs and government and other relevant stakeholders to make sustainable impacts in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.

