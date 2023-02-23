Gomoa-Manso Methodist Church receives musical aid 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Feb. 23, GNA – The Gomoa-Manso Methodist Circuit, has dedicated a musical organ at a ceremony at Ekwamkrom, near Agona-Swedru to train young organists under the Winneba Diocese.

The musical instrument was provided by Dr Job Bilson Ekwam, an organist and a Lecturer at a University in Canada during the Diocese’s Children’s Week celebration.

Dr Ekwam, was touched to render that charitable service considering the importance of music in the spiritual development of the Methodist Church, Ghana which grew from the musical strength of Charles Wesley, a brother of John Wesley, the Founder of Methodism, globally.

According to him, a relaxing music may lower blood pressure, control rate of heart beat after physical exertion, improve mood, reduce anxiety as it brings people together to avoid loneliness and social isolation.

“For the early Methodists, hymn singing was an act of praise and joy and a way to express their faith which continues till today.

“Many of Charles Wesley’s great hymns such as ‘Come, O Thou Traveller Unknown’ and ‘And Can It Be That I Should Gain?’ reinforced the beliefs and theology of the Methodist movement,” Dr Ekwam noted.

He implored the youth to disregard the notion that learning of music will lead to blindness, develop interest in it, and take it to a higher level as their future career.

Mr Benjamin Nana Yamoah, the Winneba Diocesan Lay Chairman, who took delivery of the item, was thankful and appealed to all Ghanaian Methodist Church faithful both home and abroad to support the growth of the church by extending the gospel to all.

He said the church remained committed to its mission to demonstrate the Christian faith and love for all to build a vibrant spirit-filled and spirit-led church for the holistic transformation of society.

Very Rev. Justice Essuon Coffie, Superintendent Minister for Gomoa-Manso Circuit, on behalf of the Church, commended the donor and promised to use the organ to train the youth.

“We will continue to train more people who are music inclined to remain in the Church and reduce the attrition of the current youth from the Orthodox to the mushrooming ones,” he assured.

Among the dignitaries present at the ceremony were, Very Rev Kenneth Arthur Safo, Connexional Director of Sunday Schools, Rev Alex Okoe, Winneba Diocesan Coordinator of Sunday Schools and Rev Mrs. Grace Quansah, Minister in charge of Ekwamkrom Ebenezer Methodist Church, among others.

