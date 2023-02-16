Black Queens begin camping ahead of two international friendlies

Accra, Feb.16, GNA – Nora Hauptle, Head Coach of Ghana’s senior female side, Black Queens has begun training with thirty-four selected players at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence ahead of friendlies against Benin and Togo respectively.

This was part of the Ghana Football Association’s effort to reshape the senior side to its glory days and also prepare them for international competitions.

The players were taken through an intensive training session in Prampram to keep up with their fitness level and also learn some tactical skills going into the clash against their West African opponents.

The players were made up of both foreign-based players and some local players selected from the 20 Premier League clubs in Ghana.

Black Queens would depart Accra on Friday to Cotonou as they face Benin on February 19, 2023, after which they would take on Togo on February 25, 2023.

The selected players are Abdulai Salamatu, Acheampong Juliet, Achiaa Anasthesia, Adubea Princella, Alhassan Adama, Amponsah Ophelia, Anima Naomi, Animah Grace, Appiah Martha, Asantewaa Grace, Atovor Edem, Evelyn Badu, Boaduwaa Doris, Boakye Portia, and Bugre Azumah.

The rest are Buoadu Grace, Darkwaa Veronica, Egyir Janet, Eshun Linda, Fuseini Salamatu, Haruna Zeinab, Issaka Lauratu, Konlan Cynthia, McCarthy Kerrie, Nyame Mafia, Nyamekye Stella, Osei Victoria, Osei Gifty, Owusu Jacqueline, Owusu Princess, Salifu Safiatu, Teye Suzzy Dede, Tuah Perpetual and Yakubu Fiduos.

GNA

