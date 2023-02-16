GES Director-General visits bereaved families of drowned pupils; donates life Jackets, learning materials to community 

Accra, Feb.16, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has donated 100 life jackets and learning materials to the Atigagorme and Wayokope communities in the Sene East District in the Bono East Region.

Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of GES, said the donation was an interim safety and security measure for the school children, after eight pupils died while crossing a river from Atigagorme to attend school at Wayokope.

This is in a statement by Mr Yaw Opoku Mensah, the Deputy Spokesperson, Ministry of Education, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Dr Nkansah said the Ministry of Education would soon construct a school in the island community after inspecting a piece of land donated by the community.

“We are deeply saddened by the occurrence, and as leaders, it is our duty to ensure that such bad news never befalls our children again.

“ To address the challenge, the Ministry is constructing a school in Atigagorme within the shortest possible time.

“As we wait for the completion of the school, I plead with all parents and teachers to ensure that our children wear the life jackets we have donated,” he said.

The Director-General disclosed that he was in talks with the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sene East to recruit and post teachers in the community to address the challenge of inadequate teachers in the area.

Dr Nkansah consoled the surviving children who were on the boat when the incident occurred and assured them of the continuous support of GES to ensure they were safe and secure.

Mr Nathan Baflo, the Assemblyman for Old Nkomi Electoral Area, commended GES for the donations and pledged to ensure that the school children used the items when crossing the river.

“We are grateful to the GES for the proactive measures they have taken since the incident occurred. Indeed, the lack of life jackets for the school children has been a major challenge, and I am happy that we have received these new 100 jackets today,” he said.

Mr Kofi Gyimah, the DCE, Sene East, applauded the Director-General for the donations to prevent future occurrences and aid effective learning and teaching.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, eight school children who were among 20 traveling to school from Atigagorme to Wayokope drowned when the boat capsized.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

