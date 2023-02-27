Germany says Mali’s abstention in UN Ukraine vote won’t affect troops

Berlin, Feb. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Mali’s decision to abstain in a resolution last week at the United Nations that called for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine will not affect Germany’s involvement in the MINUSMA peacekeeping mission in the West African country, a government spokesman said in Berlin on Monday.

While Mali’s abstention spoke for itself, “we do not see any immediate impact on the German contribution to MINUSMA,” he said.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman made clear that MINUSMA – Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali – was not there to support the Malian government but to protect the civilian population, mainly in the north.

A resolution voted on at the UN General Assembly on Thursday was backed by 141 countries, with seven opposing and 32 abstaining, including Mali. The resolution called for Russia to unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine.

MINUSMA, seen as the UN’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission for the troops involved, consists of more than 12,000 personnel, including 1,100 from Germany. The German deployment is set to end in May 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

