Gbetsile Traditional Authority holds annual thanksgiving 

Gbetsile, Feb. 14, GNA – Nii Teye Kojo Amanquah Sune I, Gbetsile Mantse, has appealed to the residents to collaborate to tackle all challenges confronting the Gbetsile Community.

Nii Sune stated: “We must not always wait on the government, although the government will come, it will delay so in 2023, we are going to take the bull by the horn and start tackling the challenges.”

The annual thanksgiving event of the Gbetsile Traditional Authority, the seventh, held at the Gbetsile School Park, also served as a platform to strengthen ties with stakeholders and build stronger relations among the Christian and Muslim communities.

The annual thanksgiving service is organised by the Gbetsile Traditional Authority in collaboration with the Local Christian Council, and Muslim Community, was on the theme: “Thanking the Lord for all His Benefits.”

The service was also used to raise funds for developmental projects and toward the completion of Gbetsile Community School Complex to improve the educational needs of the community members.

Nii Sune, in a goodwill message, expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for his marvelous work in the life of every Gbetsile resident.

He said the annual non-denominational thanksgiving service initiative had come to stay and appealed to the residents to come together to tackle all challenges confronting the Gbetsile Community.

He appealed to the government to work on the poor road network in the community.

The Gbetsile Mantse said the poor road network was affecting access to health facilities, especially when women were in labour and other critical health-related issues.

Mr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, said it was important to collectively harness resources for the common goal of the community.

He said the smooth, cordial, and harmonious relationship between the Traditional Authority, Gbetsile Local Council of Churches, and the Muslim Community was overwhelming.

The Reverend Jonah Bukari Jeremiah, Wisdom Embassy International Church, in an exhortation charged the residents to continually give thanks to God for his abundant love, grace, and faithfulness.

He said the two ways of thanking God were through giving their substance and singing praises unto Him and urged that children of God must always be willing to support development projects in the community.

