FDA destroys more than GH¢124, 000 worth of seized products in Western North Region 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Feb. 18, GNA – The Western North Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed dozens of expired and unregistered products worth GH¢124,271 at Sefwi-Wiawso.

The items included soft and energy drinks, a variety of Aphrodisiacs, unregistered herbal products, cereals, milk, noodles and fake schnapps.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, Mr Albert Ankamah, Western North Regional Director of the FDA, said the items were seized by the Authority during their routine market surveillance in shops in the past three months.

He said the seized items were mainly from the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai and Wiawso Municipalities.

Mr Ankamah pointed out that the FDA established the Western North Regional office in October 2022 and had put in place measures to ensure food safety in the Region.

The Regional Director used the occasion to advise consumers to be extra careful and always read the labels and to look out for the FDA registration numbers on products produced in Ghana to identify the originality of products been purchased.

Mr Samuel Darkwah, Chief Environmental officer Wiawso Municipal Assembly, who supervised the exercise at the Wiawso dumping site, lauded the establishment of Food and Drugs Authority in the Region since it had ensured food safety within the Region through their supervisory duties, especially among food vendors.

The Senior Environmental Officer further advised retailers to check the expiry dates of all products to ensure they have the FDA approved logo.

GNA

