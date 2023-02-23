Election: Tinubu has capacity to salvage Nigeria – Group 

Abuja, Feb. 23, (NAN/GNA) – The Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Elite Group has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has the capacity to salvage Nigeria.

The group made this known at the Special Youth Sensitisation and Election Awareness Programme tagged: Tinubu 2023: The Push to the Finish Line,” organised on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Speaking at the event, Mr Wale Oladiti, the leader of the group, said that the group believed that right policies for economic development could only be achieved when the most qualified candidate emerged as Nigeria’s president.

Oladiti noted that Nigeria needed a person with credentials, capabilities and experience, especially at this critical moment to bring the required social reform and development to the country.

He added that the track record of Tinubu as a former governor of Lagos State showed that he would bring the much-needed positive change, especially in the area of job creation for the youth.

“Imagine if we have the kind of progress we witnessed in Lagos State during the regime of Sen. Bola Tinubu in many states, that means there will be massive job opportunities for the youth.

“We want youths to vote according to their conscience by checking the track record of all the presidential contestants.

“We are not tribalistic, as a youth group, we are not supporting Tinubu based on tribe or religion but purely on his capabilities,” he said.

One of the guest panelists, Mr Laide Oduyemi, a business development expert, said that the manifesto of Tinubu had clearly showed that there would be reduction in overreliance on imported goods.

This, according to Oduyemi, will bring massive job opportunities for the youth.

“When we cut down importation and increase local production, many of our youths will get good jobs, reduce brain drain and boost our revenue as a nation,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Afeez Bolaji, the former Deputy National Youth Leader, APC, said that the programme sought to sensitise the youth to the need to vote for leaders that would salvage the nation’ economy, security, agriculture, education and other sectors.

Commenting, Mr Lanre Oyegbola, the special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on Housing, added that the manifesto of Tinubu had clearly shown that he had good plans for the youth.

“We can clearly feel the good spirits he has for the youth from the push and mentorship he has offered in the past, helping many youths to reach the top and fulfill their destinies,” he noted.

Another member of the panel, Mrs Mercy Adelabu, said that the move by the APC presidential candidate to ensure active participation of women in governance and policy formulation was commendable.

Adelabu noted that statistics had shown that women always perform creditably when given the chance to make input in policy formulation and governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation programme featured panel session, voter education and awareness campaign, among others.

