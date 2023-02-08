Don’t let Russians win ‘medals of blood’ at Paris Olympics, says Usyk

London, Feb. 8, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) - World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has urged the International Olympic Committee not to allow Russian athletes to compete under a neutral banner in Paris next year, saying any medals they win will be “medals of blood”.

In a direct video message to IOC president Thomas Bach posted on his official Instagram account, Usyk said: “You want to allow Russian athletes to compete at the Olympics.

“Russian Armed Forces invaded our country and kill civilians. Russian army is killing Ukrainian athletes and coaches and destroying sports grounds as well as sports halls.

“The medals that Russian athletes are going to win are medals of blood, death and tears. Let me wish you to have peaceful sky above you and to be in good health and happy.”

The IOC has been working with international sports federations and national Olympic committees to develop a pathway enabling Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris as neutrals under strict conditions, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC initially recommended that international sports federations exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus in the days following the invasion last February.

However, IOC president Thomas Bach has repeatedly insisted that was a measure designed to protect those athletes, and is adamant no athlete should be discriminated against based on the passport they hold.

The IOC last week warned any boycott of the Games by Ukraine – which has been threatened by the country’s sports minister – would only serve to harm Ukrainian athletes and that a boycott by Ukraine and other countries would go against the fundamental principles of the Olympic Movement.

The IOC plan has also been criticsed by others, including Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, the Nordic nations sports bodies, Baltic prime ministers and other countries such as Britain.

