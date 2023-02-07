Deputy Finance Minister commends AfriExim Bank’s commitment to African values 

Accra, Feb. 7, GNA – Dr John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance, has commended the Africa Export and Import Bank’s (AfriExim Bank) commitment to African values and Pan-Africanism ingrained in the Ghanaian.

He said the time was ripe for Africa to harness its collective resources for the growth and prosperity of its citizens and highly commended the Bank for representing what the continent stood for.

Dr Kumah made the commendation when a delegation from AfriExim Bank paid a courtesy call on him in Accra.

They used the occasion to officially inform the Ministry of the Bank’s decision to have Ghana host its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra from 19th to 25th June 2023.

The Bank was established in Abuja, Nigeria in October 1993 by African Governments, African private and institutional investors as well as non-African financial institutions and private investors for the purpose of financing, promoting, and expanding intra-African and extra-African trade.

He said Ghana’s desire had always been for Africa to have a common front on economic and political issues to give Africa a solid bargaining power, adding, “we can do better when we harness our collective efforts in all fields”.

Dr Kumah said the government was prepared to host the event, expected to bring over 3000 participants into the country.

He assured that the Ministry would accord the Bank all the needed assistance and that the Minister was particularly enthused about its overall commitment to African growth.

“We are not just hosting the event; we are happy to be part of the success story of the Bank, ” Mr. Kumah added.

Mr. Tito Alai, Director for Communication and Events of the Bank and leader of the delegation, noted that like Ghana, the Bank had been promoting integration of African economies for the total liberation of Africa, adding that it could not have chosen a better place than Accra where the liberation story for Sub-Saharan Africa started.

He said the deliberations on the upcoming AGMs would continue in the coming months and commended the local team for taking them on a tour of the hosting facilities.

GNA

