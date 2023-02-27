CIAMC to implement strategic activities for development

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – The Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants (CIAMC) – Ghana is to create and implement strategic activities this year for development in freedom to foster the agenda of the institute.

Mr Samuel Mawusi Asafo, Chief Executive Officer of CIAMC, said this at the opening of the 2023 professional year, which took place in Accra at the weekend.

Mr Asafo said that development should be seen in the sense of a freedom, freedom to have access to opportunities, freedom to contribute in decision making, freedom to take part in any national cause

without fear of harassment.

He said when there was freedom in an organisation, it brought about free expression of ideas, which, when debated and analysed, could transform institutions, individuals and societies for development.

Freedom in development will bring about positive change, growth and success since most CIAMC members serve as administrators that play the central role in most organisations when it comes policy formulation, programme planing and project execution.

“This year, we want everybody to think in the sense of bringing about positive change, recovery, growth and freedom.”

“Let the people around you be happy then we can talk about development, because if we talk about development only infrastructure wise, and we don’t see that in the happiness and freedom of people then there’s dictatorship which will slow development”, he said.

Talking about the years activities, Mr Asafo said that there would be several training courses this year across the country.

He said there will be two main training programmes which would be held in every region, focusing on business and financial recovery.

These two training would help the CIAMC know the economic challenges and find solutions to support government curb them.

Moreover, some activities include professional consultancy skills development seminars, Mandatory Continuing Professional Education (MCEP) and professional licensing programmes.

Speaking of professional licensing, he said chartered members revalidating their licenses was an important part of the professional bodies activities.

Revalidating of license helps in the context of development of administration both in knowledge

acquisition and also happiness.

“Happiness inspires your employees to achieve the goals of development administration, both at the workplace and the National level,” he said.

All these activities have dates and times scheduled to take place in every region both physically and virtually.

CIAMC- Ghana is a professional body of administrators and management consultants with the aim to promote excellence in the practice of professional administration and management consultancy by examining, chartering, and regulating its members.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

