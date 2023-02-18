Christian Atsu’s remains recovered from rubble, Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Feb 18, GNA — The remains of Ghanaian Footballer Christian Atsu has been recovered from the rubble as a result of a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced the sad news in a statement on Saturday.

The Ghanaian footballer who plied his trade with Turkish side, Hatayspor, has been missing following earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

A statement issued by the Ministry confirmed the recovery of the body of the player after almost 12 days of tortuous search by a rescue team.

The statement explained that the Ghana Embassy in Turkey which conveyed the news, indicated that the body was recovered early Saturday morning, February 18, 2023.

“The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered,” it added.

The statement extended Government’s condolences to the widow and family of Christian Atsu, adding that the Embassy was currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Turkey to have the body transported to Ghana for burial.

“The public will be updated on further developments,” it said.

Christian Atsu died aged 31.

GNA

