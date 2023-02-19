Christian Atsu’s mortal remains arrives in Ghana

Accra, Feb 19, GNA – A Turkish Airlines plane with Christian Atsu’s mortal remains onboard has touched down at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is present at the airport and would be receiving the body on behalf of the Government of Ghana.

Other dignitaries present include Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, Mr Evans Bobie Opoku, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

