Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister-Designate calls for religious harmony

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister-Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has called for religious harmony and building of inter-faith relations.

The Minister-Designate made the appeal when he appeared before the Appointment Commitment of Parliament for vetting.

“We are supposed to also harmonize our religions to bring peace to ourselves and to also help in national development,” he said.

“Yes, unfortunately there are religious groups that spring up, sometimes nobody knows who they are and what they do. So, there is the need for the Ministry to embark on research and also to get data collected and make sure we have database and ensure sanity.”

Mr Asamoah Boateng noted that the 1992 Constitution of Ghana also provides for freedom of religious practice.

He said once Ghanaians were conscious of the provision in Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution, they must ensure to live in peace.

He said Moslems, Christians, traditionalists and other religious bodies in the country, must endeavour to live in peace and harmony with each other.

The Minister-Designate said the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs existed to develop effective interface between Government, Religious Bodies and Civil Society on matters relating to Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for the promotion of peace and good governance.

He said when given the nod by the House, he would make sure that traditional authorities were lifted higher to the dignified and noble status.

Touching on the issue of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (LGBTQ), Mr Asamoah Boateng, said he was opposed to same-sex marriage in the country.

GNA

