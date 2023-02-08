Bulgaria to Participate for First Time in Norway’s Largest Food and Beverage Exhibition

Sofia, Feb 08 (BTA/GNA) – In February 2023, a Bulgarian delegation of companies will participate for the first time with its own booth at UMAMI Arena – the largest exhibition of the food and beverage industry in Norway.

The organizer of the Bulgarian booth is the Norwegian-Bulgarian Business Group (NBBG), which includes trade companies from both countries operating on the Bulgarian and the Norwegian market. The event will be held from February 14 to 17, 2023 in Lillestrom, Norway, and will give the opportunity to ten Bulgarian companies producing organic and eco-friendly products such as honey, wine, cheese, sausages, etc., as well as products with biodegradable packaging, and companies offering “green” services or solutions in the food industry to participate in the trade fair.

The Bulgarian participation is made possible thanks to the financial support of a project funded under the Business Development, Innovation and SMEs, Bulgaria programme of the Norwegian Financial Mechanism 2014-2021.

According to the Norwegian organisers, in 2020, 440 companies were represented on 25,800 sqm of exhibition space and 25,718 people visited the fair stands.

“For us, organizing a Bulgarian stand among the largest representatives of the food industry in Norway is an opportunity to show off the capacities of the Bulgarian economy, focused on sustainable and “green” production models, and to present local companies that are committed to organic and eco-friendly production. Last but not least, participation in this exhibition provides an opportunity to build bilateral trade partnerships and open up cooperation opportunities that would otherwise be very difficult to establish. Showing Norway the delicious Bulgarian products that the country is proud of is another goal that our business group has set for itself,” says Miriana Alexandrova, Executive Director of NBBG.

Among the criteria for selecting the Bulgarian companies that are part of the delegation are a transparent business model, production of the targeted type of products or services, good reputation, and plans for expansion in the Norwegian market.

BTA/GNA

