Bulgaria Is among Preferred European Countries by Foreign Students Seeking University Education Abroad

Sofia, Feb. 23, (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria is among the countries usually preferred by foreign students as a place to study, according to the figures on the Erudera education search platform. It is the world’s first AI-backed tool with the ambition to change the way students research university and study program options using technology, make it easier for them to make decisions based on data and detailed information, and to help more students make their dream of studying abroad a reality.

International student numbers are increasing across most study-abroad destinations. As more students search for opportunities to study abroad, it is only fair that they also look for some of the most affordable countries to study, and their numbers rise precisely in those, the platform says.

While many universities do not charge tuition fees, they can still charge smaller amounts, known as administrative fees. These fees help fund the services related to the administration and supervision of students. In Germany, for example, such fees are usually no higher than EUR 250/semester.

Countries, including Austria, the Republic of Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Malta, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Sweden, offer free education for certain nationalities.

Bulgaria ranks among European countries such as the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal and Romania, where the cost of living for international students is the most affordable.

Most countries allow students to stay in the country after graduation, for a few months to a year, to search for employment, Erudera has found.

The platform’s conclusion that Bulgaria is popular among foreign students corresponds with the National Higher Education Map updated by the Bulgarian government in the beginning of January 2023, which shows an increase of foreign students studying at Bulgarian universities. In the academic year of 2021/2022, their number was 16,525, which amounted to 8.2% of all students in the country, double the 4.1% in 2013. The same document ranks Bulgaria top in the EU according to share of foreign students in medical programmes (58.5%).

Bulgaria offers relatively low tuition fees compared to other popular destinations in Europe, Erudera shows. This makes Bulgaria an attractive choice for young foreigners seeking low costs while pursuing their academic goals. Fees for EU students range from EUR 300 to EUR 1,700 per year, depending on the course and degree, while for non-EU nationals the annual cost of education is EUR 1,750 to EUR 3,850.

Besides the low tuition fees, living costs in Bulgaria are acceptable to foreigners at a comfortable EUR 450 to 650 a month. Another advantage is the opportunity for students to work 20 hours a week in the course of their studies. After graduation, interested international students can apply for a work permit in the country. Bulgaria also offers a visa for graduates who can stay for another nine months after graduation. This may be enough time to find a job and settle in the country.

According to the latest official data from UNESCO, a total of 24,794 Bulgarian students are currently studying at universities abroad, Donjeta Pllana, Digital PR Executive at Erudera. Appoached by BTA to comment, she said that most young Bulgarians choose to study in European countries because of the reputation of universities and free or low-cost higher education.

The UK, Germany and the Netherlands are among the most popular destinations for Bulgarian students, Pllana said, adding that every year a significant number of Bulgarian students go abroad on academic exchanges under the Erasmus programme.

Germany is undoubtedly the leading destination country for higher education abroad for Bulgarian students because of the lack of semester fees and the affordable cost of living. A study by the information portal Studying-in-Germany.org found that 69% of international students prefer to remain in Germany after completing their studies, Pllana commented.

In Germany, foreigners do not pay for higher education and this is a strong argument for international students to choose the country alongside the excellent reputation of the German education system and the good career opportunities. Semester fees in the country were abolished in 2014 and since then only administrative fees are payable. More than 416,000 international students are studying in Germany, according to Erudera. International students in Germany can work full-time 120 days a year or part-time 240 days during their studies. After graduation, they can be allowed to stay in the country for 18 months in search of a job in the specialty they studied.

In the Netherlands, which is the country of choice for many young Bulgarians who want to study abroad, 40% of first-year students are foreigners. Fees for Europeans at universities there are EUR 2,300 and for non-Europeans EUR 6,000 to EUR 15,000. The average cost of living is EUR 800-1200 a month. Higher education there is known for being practice-oriented, interactive and student-centred. They have the opportunity to work up to 16 hours per week, as well as full-time during the summer. After graduation, they are allowed to stay up to a year in the country in search of a career.

In neighbouring Romania, students from EU countries pay EUR 1,000 in annual tuition fees, while non-EU citizens pay EUR 2,000. The average cost of living for a foreign student in the country is around EUR 700 a month, according to Erudera data. Foreign students are also allowed to work up to 20 hours a week during their studies, just like at home.

In Austria, European citizens study for free at universities, while fees for non-EU nationals are EUR 762 per semester. The average cost of living for international students in the country, according to Erudera, is EUR 900-1300 per month, making it one of the most budget-friendly leading education destinations in Europe. Students in Austria can also work 20 hours a week without applying for a work permit, and can stay in the country on a one-year visa after graduation in search of a career.

Neighbouring Greece is also preferred by international students. It offers free education, except for some Masters programmes for Europeans, and fees from EUR 1,500 to EUR 9,000 a year for non-EU foreigners. The monthly cost of living is EUR 500-750 a month, which, along with the country’s advantages as a tourist destination, makes it attractive to young people from abroad. Students can work 20 hours a week during the semester and 40 hours a week during the holidays.

BTA/GNA

