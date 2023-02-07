Betway signs contract extension with GFA for Women’s Premier League  

Accra, Feb. 7, GNA – Leading online betting firm, Betting Ghana has extended its sponsorship with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the Official Development Partner for the Women’s Premier League.

This is Betway’s quest to reinforce its commitment to the development of sports in Ghana.

Mr. Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, the Country Manager at Betway after the deal said “We are delighted to announce an extension of our sponsorship with the Ghana Football Association for the Women’s Premier League.

Through our sports sponsorships, we have demonstrated our commitment to the development of sports since our inception in Ghana. Our goal is to help grow our women’s football in Ghana and develop an interest in the game.”

Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo General Secretary of the GFA expressed delight saying, “The Ghana Football Association is extremely happy that we have been able to renew our relationship with our cherished Official Development Partner for the Women’s Premier League.

“Working together with Betway, we would continue to make improvements in our Women’s Football. The developmental support will help us bridge the resources gap between men’s and women’s football. The recent improvements in women’s football have started yielding great results,” he added.

To continue to equip and upskill women’s football administrators and coaches, the Betway brand will be organizing a series of leadership, governance, and operational skills training workshops to help them lead themselves and their respective organizations effectively. This is a continuation of last season’s mentorship and training programme organized for participating teams.

All participating teams will receive training equipment and warm-up kits from Betway as part of the sponsorship.

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino, and e-sports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across many regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun, and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair, and responsible environment.

